B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Raises Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) declared a None dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend payment by 267.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 98.68% and a net margin of 34.98%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $810,465.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

