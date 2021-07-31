B. Riley Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target to $11.50

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.43% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 670,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,108 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 304,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

