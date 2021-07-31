B. Riley Trims Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Target Price to $24.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:AHT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40. Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

