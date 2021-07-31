BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BAESY opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $41,007,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

