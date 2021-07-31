Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 398,707 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,006,000 after purchasing an additional 374,947 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 282,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 67,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $851,558 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

