Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Shares of Balchem stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.89. 106,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.51. Balchem has a 52-week low of $92.60 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

