Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $134.80

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.80 and last traded at $134.22, with a volume of 43439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

