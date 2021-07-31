Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $5,716,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

