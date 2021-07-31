Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSMX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of BSMX opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

