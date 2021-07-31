Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after buying an additional 5,915,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 2,539,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after buying an additional 1,391,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

