Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8782 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

