Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,140 Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OBCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

OBCI stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

