Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 87,276 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

