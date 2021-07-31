Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of EVI Industries worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 220.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 546.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $44.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.23 million, a P/E ratio of 269.40 and a beta of 0.85.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

