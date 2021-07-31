Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 854 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 23.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,732.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,326 shares of company stock worth $3,081,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

