Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,157 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDY stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.46. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

RDY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

