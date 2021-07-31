Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £29.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

