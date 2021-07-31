Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AV. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 433.67 ($5.67).
Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 387.30 ($5.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 405.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.