Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AV. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 433.67 ($5.67).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 387.30 ($5.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 405.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

