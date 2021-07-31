Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Pool were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,211 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,946. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $477.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $484.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

