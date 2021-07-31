Bath Savings Trust Co Has $440,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

ATO stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

