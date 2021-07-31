Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

CTAS stock opened at $394.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $296.98 and a 12 month high of $396.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

