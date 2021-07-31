Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.91, but opened at $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baxter International shares last traded at $78.56, with a volume of 59,644 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

