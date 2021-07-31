Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.
Baxter International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. 7,506,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,827. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.45.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
