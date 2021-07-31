Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Up 0.1%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €50.72 ($59.67) and last traded at €50.52 ($59.44). Approximately 2,267,336 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.45 ($59.35).

The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is €51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.27.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

