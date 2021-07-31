Beacon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,755.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $6,755.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018686 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

