Beat Kahli Purchases 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 73,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VOXX International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 112,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

