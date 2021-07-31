Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

BBBY opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

