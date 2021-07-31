Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s previous close.

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

CRUS stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,659 shares of company stock worth $5,306,663 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

