Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €155.69 ($183.17).

ETR:DB1 opened at €140.75 ($165.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €168.90 ($198.71).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

