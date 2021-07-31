Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $171.46. Biglari shares last traded at $169.53, with a volume of 2,124 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 43.75%.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 17,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,146.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,772. Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 50.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 10.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

