BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.15. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.