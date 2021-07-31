BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) SVP Marina Wolfson Acquires 3,750 Shares of Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) SVP Marina Wolfson purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BiomX stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $110.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.47.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in BiomX in the first quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BiomX in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

