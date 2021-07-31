Bismuth (BIS) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $35.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004546 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000095 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 87% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,776,992 coins and its circulating supply is 21,681,731 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

