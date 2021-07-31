BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.41 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $2,399.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,788,337 coins and its circulating supply is 4,576,883 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

