Black Knight Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,068 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,596% compared to the average daily volume of 83 put options.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

