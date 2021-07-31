BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,600 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the June 30th total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 733,130 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 51,445 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,361,000.

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 216,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,569. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

