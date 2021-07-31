Bodycote’s (BOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on the stock.

BOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 827.50 ($10.81).

LON:BOY opened at GBX 902.50 ($11.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 863.94. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,512.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.50%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

