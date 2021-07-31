Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWBI. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

