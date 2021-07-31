Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

BCC opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

