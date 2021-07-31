Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $86.42 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.01.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

