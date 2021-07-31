Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.92

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.92 and last traded at $86.72, with a volume of 5233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.01.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.97.
In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.
About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
