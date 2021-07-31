Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.92

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.92 and last traded at $86.72, with a volume of 5233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

