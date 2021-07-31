Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $17,975,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

