Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $53.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $499,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,622,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,577,000 after buying an additional 1,382,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

