Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bouygues has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.25. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

