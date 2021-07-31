Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.19. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 1,975 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

