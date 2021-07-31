Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.52

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 802365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of analysts have commented on BHG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

