Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE BEDU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 10,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,774. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.93. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BEDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.