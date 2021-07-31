Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 10,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,774. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.93. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

BEDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

