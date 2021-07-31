BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG opened at $24.99 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.