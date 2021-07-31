Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Brinker International worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.48. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $427,558.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,921 shares of company stock worth $2,320,554. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

