Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $20.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. 2,035,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.